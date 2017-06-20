The Leadership Cayman class made its annual trip to the Brac and Little Cayman recently for a “Sister Islands Perspective” seminar.

Arriving on the Brac on June 9, the class toured the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport before heading to the Le Soleil d’Or resort, where they visited the property’s 20-acre organic farm and ate lunch.

Next they toured the District Administration Building and the Cayman Brac Power & Light utility company.

For the evening seminar, the class engaged in conversations with Brian Payne, general manager of Cayman Brac Goat Farm/Bluff Farms, and Jonathan Tibbetts, general manager of Cayman Brac Power & Light.

After dinner, the class was invited to the Cayman Brac constituency meeting, where they met with MLAs Moses Kirkconnell and Juliana O’Connor-Connolly.

On June 10, the class visited Bluff Farms, where they toured the goat farm. The class also toured the Bluff area, including the lighthouse.

Class members then went to Little Cayman and toured the Central Caribbean Marine Institute on June 11.

“The Sister Islands seminar was packed full of events and discussions to enlighten participants of what these islands offer the community, tourism industry and environment,” said seminar mentor Robert Tate. “In light of the numerous activities, the three-day excursion felt like a week’s worth of tours.”

Class member and seminar moderator David Watt added, “Being able to experience the passion and pride that the residents of the Sister Islands have for how they contribute to the overall success of the Cayman Islands is immensely inspiring, and being able to experience this with the Leadership Cayman class is something that will stay with me forever.”

The Leadership Cayman class of 2017 has one more seminar before their graduation from the program on June 24.

Leadership Cayman is a six-month experience designed “to promote and enhance community leadership through an in-depth introduction to social, economic, business and political issues in the Cayman Islands,” according to the Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the program.