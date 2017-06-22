Free HIV tests being offered next week

Free HIV testing and counseling will be offered from June 26 to July 1 by the Health Services Authority, Scotiabank Cayman Ltd., the Cayman AIDS Foundation and the Red Cross.

No appointment is necessary, and the wait time is usually no more than 10 minutes, organizers said in a press release about HIV Testing Week. Anyone seeking testing or counseling should indicate to the registration clerks at the testing venues that they want to register for free HIV screening. The results, which will be available in three working days, will be given only to the patient, who must return to clinic where the test was taken to retrieve the results.

Organizers said the counseling and testing programs provide an opportunity for people to know their HIV status; for at-risk clients to receive risk-reduction counseling and support to stay negative; and for HIV-infected clients to be referred early into treatment and care programs with further counseling and support.

The Public Health Department also reminds the public that free HIV screening is offered year-round each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Cayman Islands Red Cross.

For more information about HIV Testing Week, contact Acting HIV/AIDS Coordinator Jennifer Miller at 244-2507 or [email protected] , or Health Promotion Officer Therese Prehay at 244-2632 or [email protected] For a full schedule and list of free HIV testing sites, visit www.hsa.ky.