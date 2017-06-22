Youth Services offer summer camps

The government’s Youth Services Unit is offering a series of summer camps that offer children a chance to cook and bake, and to learn more about the culture of the island on which they live.

The camps will be held next month and cost $50 per child.

Cake baking

From July 4 to 7, the “Teen Cake Boss” camp will be held, at which teenagers go head-to-head to find Cayman’s best young baker. Activities involve interactive baking demos, guest chef judges and daily challenges in pastry-making, cake-baking and more.

The camp is suitable for young bakers with intermediate or expert skills, organizers advise.

The camp will be held at the John Gray High School cooking classrooms from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to teens age 13 to 17.

Cooking classes

A “Learn to Cook” camp will be held July 4-7, also at the John Gray School cooking classrooms. At this camp, participants can learn the basics or strengthen existing skills in the kitchen by making inexpensive dishes with easy-to-follow demos and guidance by local cooking instructors.

The classes are held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and are open to those age 11 to 17.

‘Coats of Arms’ camp

On July 10-14, a “Teen Summit ’17 – Coat of Arms” camp will take place. Students will get to take part in special events, visit iconic sites and participate in interactive competitions to foster civics and celebrate Cayman’s diverse culture.

“With a fresh approach to youth empowerment, Team Summit explores Cayman’s unique past, present and future,” organizers said in a press release.

The camp will be held at the University College of the Cayman Islands from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to teenagers age 13 to 17.

Spaces are limited at all three camps.

To register or for more information, contact James Myles on 943-1127 or email [email protected]