Police on lookout for 2 Jamaican drug suspects

Two Jamaican nationals who fled a police drugs raid in North Side early Sunday are believed to be hiding out somewhere on Grand Cayman, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported late Thursday.

RCIPS officers are searching for Garth Steward, 43, and Jerome Calbert, 26, who they said were seen during a police operation on Hutland Road.

“Anyone who sees them should exercise extreme caution, not approach them, and immediately call 911,” RCIPS officer Jodi Ann Powery said.

The drugs raid on Hutland Road recovered “a large quantity of ganja” from a shed. However, police said two men on the property managed to elude capture during the pre-dawn operation