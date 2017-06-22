Former FIFA Vice President and Cayman Islands businessman Jeffrey Webb will have to wait until 2018 to learn his fate in connection with the ongoing racketeering and bribery scandal that has enveloped world football’s governing body.

A U.S. federal court in Brooklyn agreed Thursday to delay Webb’s sentencing a further six months, pushing it back until Jan. 24, 2018.

This move comes just two months after Webb’s sentencing date was reset to July 11. Webb’s attorneys asked, in both instances, for the date to be put off.

Webb pleaded guilty in November 2015 to seven counts of criminal conduct in relation to what prosecutors said was a decades-long bribery racket. Webb pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, three counts of wire fraud conspiracy and three counts of money laundering conspiracy.

The scheme described by U.S. prosecutors alleged Webb, and others at FIFA – world football’s governing body – solicited bribes from sports marketing companies in exchange for directing lucrative broadcasting and commercial rights deals for various football tournaments to the bribe-payers. Dozens of U.S. banks were used to make those alleged bribe payments to Webb and others, prosecutors said. He faces up to 20 years in prison on the racketeering charge alone.

FIFA’s Ethics Committee also found Webb guilty last year of violating general rules of conduct, rules of loyalty, rules for disclosure and financial reporting, conflicts of interest and bribery and corruption.

He has been banned for life from “all football-related activities on a national and international level.”

Webb’s attorneys told the court this week that he is selling his home in suburban Atlanta, Georgia and that proceeds from the sale will be turned over to the U.S. court as part of an asset forfeiture agreement.