Cayman Islands-based fashion brand Isy B. is the first Caribbean brand to launch an exclusive capsule collection for Evine, the third largest home shopping TV network in the U.S.

On June 19, designer Isy Obi appeared in front of a home shopping television audience of more than 80 million homes to introduce Isy B.’s Caribbean inspired style.

“This is a unique and exciting opportunity for us to take Isy B.’s signature tropical-modern style to a new audience,” says creative director and designer, Isy Obi. “Since our inception, we’ve focused on growing the brand steadily within the Caribbean region and internationally, so working with Evine is a huge forward movement in Isy B.’s evolution.”

The brand’s journey began in October 2016 after Isy B. became the first Caribbean brand to win the coveted title of Emerging Lifestyle Designer of the Year at Phoenix Fashion Week. Isy B. was selected from over 300 international applicants to participate in a rigorous four-month boot camp consisting of a series of design and business challenges. The winner of each category was announced after the unveiling of final collections on the runway at Phoenix Fashion Week in Arizona.

Phoenix Fashion Week has partnered with home shopping giant Evine since 2015 to bring the most promising emerging fashion talent to the network’s 80 million homes.

“We’re excited to launch our Designer of the Year, Isy B. onto this unique fashion platform,” says Brian Hill, executive director of Phoenix Fashion Week.

The capsule collection for Evine comprises Isy B.’s signature effortless, feminine and playful Caribbean style and features the latest trends this season, including an oversized floral print giving a uniquely tropical twist. The collection also features colors inspired by the tropics including vibrant hibiscus, sea blue aqua and cool marine tones.

About Isy B.

Isy B. is a luxury fashion brand from the Cayman Islands creating versatile and joyful modern collections infused with an exciting tropical twist. Isy B.’s philosophy is that luxury must be comfortable, and its mission is to design beautiful garments for women who want to feel as good as they look. Its effortlessly elegant designs draw on the colors, laid-back luxury, and the good life of the Caribbean, resulting in timeless pieces bursting with feel good factor.

Isy B. is sold in the most exclusive luxury destinations across the Caribbean.