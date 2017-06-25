Roughly one percent of those participating in the Cayman Islands May 24 General Election had their votes disqualified, either due to an improperly marked ballot paper or a late postal ballot.

According to tallies by the elections office, 146 ballots were “spoiled” at the voting locations on May 24.

A further 15 postal ballots were received after deadline, 6 p.m. on May 24, by the post office.

The total number of spoiled ballots for last month’s election amounts to about one percent of all the votes cast, a very small number, according to international elections observers who visited the territory last month.

“There were very few spoiled ballot papers,” the observers noted in their preliminary report following the election. “The ballot paper, new for this election, was of high quality, including color photographs of candidates and their logos.”

There was also a lower-than-expected turnout among registered voters. Of the 21,212 eligible voters, 15,867 (74.8 percent) participated in the election.

The final number of votes counted was 15,721, excluding the 146 spoiled ballots.

In the 2013 general election, nearly 80 percent of registered voters cast ballots.

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell said that of those who voted, almost everyone managed to mark their paper correctly, choosing only one candidate.

None of the 19 voting districts had enough spoiled ballots to affect the outcome of the races, even though six of the contests were decided by fewer than 50 votes.