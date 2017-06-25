Convicted killer Osbourne Douglas sent to United Kingdom

A Caymanian man convicted in a gang-related murder that occurred in mid-2015 has been sent to the U.K. prisons service “until further notice.”

Osbourne Douglas, 30, was found guilty, along with his brother Justin Ramoon, in May 2016 of the July 1, 2015 killing of Jason Powery in George Town’s Scranton neighborhood.

He was sentenced to 34 years imprisonment in December 2016.

“This removal was authorized by the U.K. and Cayman Islands governments in the interests of national security and the public safety of the people of the Cayman Islands,” a statement issued by the government last week indicated.

To effect Douglas’s removal, the U.K. used a 19th century statute, the Colonial Prisoners Removal Act, 1884, which allows territorial prisoners to be sent to the Mother Country for a variety of reasons.

Those reasons include situations where it is “likely that the life of the prisoner will be endangered or his health permanently injured by further imprisonment.”

Also included in the act is removal “by reason of there being no prison in the said British possession in which the prisoner can properly undergo his sentence or otherwise the removal of the prisoner is expedient for his safer custody or for more efficiently carrying his sentence into effect.”

It was revealed at trial last year that the murder victim, Mr. Powery, was a known member of West Bay’s Birch Tree Hill criminal street gang. The group has been feuding of late with the rival West Bay gang, Logwoods, as well as criminal interests in George Town, Grand Cayman’s capital.

There was no removal order issued for Ramoon, who is serving 35 years in prison for Powery’s murder.

Prior conviction overturned

Douglas, along with two other men, was convicted in September 2010 of killing Omar Samuels in the McField Lane area of George Town during 2009.

All three of the convictions were overturned by the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal in 2011.

Unlike the other two defendants, who were released immediately after the appellate court’s ruling, Douglas was re-arrested in connection with an unrelated matter.

One of Douglas’s co-defendants, Mikkyle Brandon Leslie, went to the U.S. shortly after his release on the murder charge, only to be arrested again by federal marshals in connection with an American probe into gun-running between Grand Cayman and South Florida.