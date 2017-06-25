Police officers render ‘life saving’ aid in 2 incidents

Officers helped save the lives of an elderly woman in George Town and a West Bay man last week.

Just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, an elderly woman had fallen through a glass door and was bleeding heavily, according to a press release from the RCIPS.

An auxiliary constable was the first on scene, and immediately rendered first aid to the woman, who was bleeding from gashes in her face and arms.

The constable removed his shirt to wrap the wounds, and members of the public also gave him articles of their own clothing to put pressure on her other wounds. Two other officers at the scene also assisted.

An ambulance transported the woman to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where she was treated and later released.

Later that same day, another officer intervened in a critical incident involving a person in distress in West Bay.

Just before 9:15 p.m. West Bay officers responded to a call regarding a man suffering a mental episode and screaming in the street.

Officers saw a small crowd gathered near a pond between Adonis Drive and Lynnette Crescent. The man had waded about 120 feet from shore toward the mangroves and refused to come back.

One officer climbed the wall near the mangroves and went into the water and spoke with the man for an extended period to calm him down and convince him to return to shore, which he did.

The man was seen by medical staff and ultimately returned home, but is under observation, according to the release.

“These are the kinds of everyday situations that officers encounter which test their skills and training,” said Kurt Walton, Deputy Commissioner of Police, “and I am pleased to say that time and again, our officers have demonstrated resourcefulness and skill that has saved lives.”