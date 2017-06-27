50 years ago: Family welcomes 2nd child

​In the June 28, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, “This Week in West Bay” correspondent Darlene Owens wrote:

“Mr. and Mrs. Lemuel Ebanks are the happy parents of their second child and first son, born at the George Town hospital on June 19.

“News has been received of the death of Capt. Willard Borden, which occurred at a Tampa hospital on June 15. Capt. Borden had been residing in Tampa for over 50 years, and was a veteran of the seas, holding an unlimited license, serving in the old sail ship days to the modern [vessels]. He is survived by his widow, Mrs. Marion Borden, (formerly of George Town), two sons and two daughters, all of Tampa, Fla.; two sisters, Mrs. Tom Ebanks of Mt. Pleasant, and Mrs. Erlin Ebanks of Port Arthur, Texas; and two brothers, Will of Mt. Pleasant, and Wesley of Tampa, Fla.

“He is preceded in death by two brothers, John and Lee, they being on board the ill-fated Nunoca; also one sister, Mrs. Geruda Ebanks, who was a passenger of the Caribbean International Airways plane that crashed off Palisadoes Airport, Jamaica. Our sympathy goes out to the bereaved ones.

“Miss Olee Hydes left for Jamaica on the 19th to attend the graduation of her sister Eileen, at Shortwood College. She was accompanied by their cousin Anna Dean Hydes.

“Mrs. Felton Dixon and children left for Tampa on the 21st to visit her husband, whose ship calls in there regularly.

“Mr. Allie Ebanks Jr. arrived on the 21st for a visit with relatives and friends. He is an employee of the Standard Dredging Co.

“Father’s Day was celebrated at the Pilgrim Holiness Church with a beautiful service in the morning. Speakers were Bros. John and George Jefferson, and John Ebanks. They each represented the younger fathers and elderly fathers, respectively. The spirit of the Lord was greatly felt and at the end of the service, 10 persons responded to the alter call.

“Then at night there was a lovely programme rendered by the Sunday School children.”