Cayman swimmers perform well at Island Games

A seven-member team of Cayman swimmers is competing at the 17th Island Games in Gotland, Sweden. The team is made up of Lauren Hew, Ella Plunkett, Sabine Ellison, Eddie Weber, Rory Barrett, Matthew Somerville and Jonathan Key.

Monday’s sessions produced two well deserved medals and four personal best

times for Cayman’s swimmers, with hopes of more for day two.

The Cayman Islands are standing 7th in the medal table out of 17 Islands that are competing in swimming.

For images, visit www.instagram.com/caymanswimming.