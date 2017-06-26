Convicted racketeer Jeffrey Webb will be allowed to travel within the continental United States during the period before his sentencing in connection with the ongoing FIFA bribery scandal, a U.S. district court judge ruled last week.

The court agreed June 22 to delay Webb’s sentencing on seven counts in the FIFA indictment, to which Webb pleaded guilty in November 2015 until January 2018.

His air travel during the period will have to be approved by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

He will also be allowed to travel to relatives’ homes within the state of Georgia during the period, with the permission of federal authorities. Webb’s previous travel restrictions required him to stay in a 50-mile radius from his current home.

Webb’s primary residence in Loganville, Georgia will be sold, with proceeds from the sale going to the U.S. federal government. His attorneys have said he will be relocating to another home in the state.

A U.S. federal court in Brooklyn also agreed Thursday to delay Webb’s sentencing a further six months, pushing it back until Jan. 24, 2018.

Webb pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal conduct in relation to what prosecutors said was a decades-long bribery racket. Webb pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, three counts of wire fraud conspiracy and three counts of money laundering conspiracy.

The scheme described by U.S. prosecutors alleged Webb, and others at FIFA – world football’s governing body – solicited bribes from sports marketing companies in exchange for directing lucrative broadcasting and commercial rights deals for various football tournaments to the bribe-payers. Dozens of U.S. banks were used to make those alleged bribe payments to Webb and others, prosecutors said. He faces up to 20 years in prison on the racketeering charge alone.