A career diplomat who was not born in the United Kingdom has been chosen as Cayman’s new governor.

Anwar Choudhury, 58, will not take up the post until March 2018, when Governor Helen Kilpatrick’s term in office expires.

Ms. Kilpatrick’s contract, set to end in September 2017 initially, was extended until March 2018 to accommodate Mr. Choudhury’s appointment.

Mr. Choudhury has served as the U.K.’s ambassador to Peru since 2013.

According to biographical details available online, Mr. Choudhury was born in East Pakistan in June 1959 (before it became Bangladesh). His nationality is British and he has lived in Britain since he was a child.

He is married to Momina Choudhury and has three children, one from a previous marriage.

In the decade before taking the post as the Peruvian ambassador, Mr. Choudhury served as the foreign office director of “diplomatic excellence” from 2012 to 2013 and director of “international institutions” from 2008 to 2011.

Before that he was the British High Commissioner in Dhaka, Bangladesh from 2004 to 2008.

It was during that posting that Mr. Choudhury was targeted by Islamist militants in connection with a grenade attack in Sylhet, a city to the north-east of the country’s capital.

Three men were sentenced to death for the attack that killed a police officer and two bystanders. Mr. Choudhury was wounded in the 2004 blast that occurred just a short while after he became British High Commissioner.

According to reports in The Guardian newspaper, the explosion occurred as Mr. Choudhury, who is Muslim, left a mosque at the end of prayers.

At the time of his 2004 appointment in Bangladesh, Mr. Choudhury was Britain’s first ethnic-minority senior high commissioner appointed to that position.

Earlier in his career, he served as director of e-government for the U.K. Cabinet Office between 2000-2004.

He also has significant experience in the British military, having served in both the Royal Air Force and at the Ministry of Defence.