Grace Christian Academy wins Rotary essay competition

Cristin Jackson of Grace Christian Academy is the overall winner of Rotary Club of Grand Cayman’s annual essay competition, “Adventures in Citizenship.”

Students enrolled in Year 10 or Grade 9 islandwide submitted original essays on the question: “How can we better support the youth of my Cayman.”

Ms. Jackson’s winning essay detailed the necessity of implementing programs that will aid parents in assisting their children with their education and being involved in their child’s life.

She put forward as her basis for argument that the youth of Cayman cannot succeed without the positive support of parental figures in their lives, who invest in the younger generation.

She also begged the question, “How do you expect to properly raise children if the community around them is not at its best?”

Her essay went on to detail other vital solutions to assist youth in achieving success, such as making access to drugs and alcohol more difficult and conducting regular testing for drugs while providing intervention.

She concluded her essay by challenging members of the younger generation about their lack of accountability, and urging them to stand up for themselves and create the change they wish to see. She suggested that no matter what programs and solutions are available to young teenagers, the youth of Cayman must make the choice for themselves to be responsible and pursue success.

Ms. Jackson received an iPad as part of her first place award, and the opportunity to enjoy lunch with the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman at The Westin Hotel. She was also invited to participate in a day of “adventure” with other selected finalists from Clifton Hunter, Layman E. Scott High School and St. Ignatius Catholic School.

Students also got to have lunch with Deputy Governor Franz Manderson and take private tours of the Office of the Premier, the Cabinet Secretary’s Office, the National Archives, the Grand Court, and the Government Administration Building.