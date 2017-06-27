Grace Christian students excel at Junior Achievement

Junior Achievement recently celebrated their achievers in an awards ceremony at the Marriott Grand Cayman Resort.

In West Bay, Grace Christian Academy Grade 10 students Zariah Anglin and Ashley-Jade Peharie won the Next Generation Leaders Award.

In addition to receiving the Next Generation Leaders Award, Zariah also received the President of The Year Award.

The two students were also chosen as two of the top eight achievers from Cayman to go to the International Next Generation Leaders Conference in Ontario, Canada during the summer of 2017.

Overseas, the student delegates will meet and create networking relationships with other JA individuals, participate in workshops, and listen to industry experts speak about business know-how. Zariah and Ashley-Jade were presidents of their respective companies Beloved Isle Creations, sponsored by DART, and El Terrario, sponsored by CIBC.

They were nominated by their advisers for the award for hard work and outstanding effort on their products, determined attempts to better their companies, as well as exemplary leadership skills.

Several other Grace Christian Academy students were selected to receive awards, including Gayle Taylor and Yaniat Diaz Gonzalez, who won the “Product of the Year” award for their colorful mirror spoons, wood-framed hangers with mirrors, keys bent to act as hooks and Caymanite bracelets.

“Grace Christian Academy commends all students on their outstanding achievements in the Junior Achievement Program this academic year.

“The program is an amazing, educational experience that helps young entrepreneurs get a head-start on establishing and running a business, creating an innovative product, and learning to overcome the difficulties that accompany a career in business and entrepreneurship,” the school stated in a press release.