Cayman’s top junior golfers will head to St. Andrew’s Golf Club in Port of Spain, Trinidad, to play in the 2017 Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships from July 3-7.

The team, training under the guidance of coach Tim Dwyer, was selected based on the results of the RSM Junior National Team Qualifiers in Grand Cayman between November 2015 and February 2016. Andrew Jarvis was named team captain, and Aaron Jarvis is assistant captain.

Andrew Jarvis, Joe Purton and Joe Ribbins will represent Cayman in the Boys 16-19 Division. They have represented the Cayman Islands in these championships since 2013, a press release states.

Andrew Jarvis is also a member of the Cayman Islands Men’s team. He represented Cayman at the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships in 2015 and 2016 and will join the team again for the 2017 championships in the Dominican Republic. He also represented Cayman at the 2014 Junior British Open, the 2016 Latin American Amateur Championships and the 2016 World Team Amateur Championships in Mexico.

Joe Purton represented the Cayman Islands at the 2016 Junior British Open in 2016.

Aaron Jarvis earned top honors at the 2016 Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships, winning the Boys 11-13 Division. He will also represent Cayman at the 2017 Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships in the Dominican Republic in July.

Derek Peene and James Bould also earned spots on the team and will represent the Cayman Islands for the first time at these championships.

Justin Hastings, 13, will lead Cayman’s 11-13 team. This will be the fifth year for Justin in the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships. He placed second in 2015 and 2016. As the Cayman Islands Amateur Champion, Justin also earned a spot on the men’s team that will represent Cayman at the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships in the Dominican Republic. Justin’s younger brother, Andy Hastings, earned the second spot in this age division.

Holly McLean will play for the Cayman Islands in the Girls 11-13 Division. Holly was the first girl to represent the Cayman Islands in the 2016 Junior Championships.

Cayman Islands Golf Association President Paul Woodhouse said in a press release that he is pleased to be sending a large and competitive team to the Championships.

“The juniors continue to exceed our expectations, not only earning top spots in the Junior Championships, but challenging the competitive field in the Men’s Division for positions on the National Team.”