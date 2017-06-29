Can’t find your neighborhood officer? There’s an app for that

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is seeking to build a virtual “community bridge” between its neighborhood policing officers and the residents they serve.

A mobile app called “Community Bridge” is free to download on any mobile device through www.rcips.ky. A link to the service, after it is downloaded to a user’s home screen, allows people to send information to neighborhood police regarding crime-related issues in the area or anything they think officers should know about. The RCIPS cautions that the app should not be used to report emergencies or crimes. It is also not anonymous.

Information about matters relating to the safety or health of the local community is what the app is set up to receive. This can include such things as dogs on the loose, junked vehicles and hazards in the road.

“The point of the bridge app is to open up a channel of communication between the police and the community, and to build a relationship based in two-way information and problem-solving,” said RCIPS Sgt. Sean Lloyd-Hickey. “In order to do that we need to have a way to reach those who reach out to us.”

Police pledge a 72-hour response to all queries via the app.