Police to host football matches

Separate football competitions will get under way this weekend, hosted by the Royal Cayman Island Police Welfare Fund at the George Town Annex field and the Cayman Islands Football Association’s “Field of Dreams” in Prospect.

Cayman teenage teams will take on the Jamaica National Under-15 team in 11-a-side matches on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The Cayman Islands select U-17 football squad will play the Jamaican team Saturday at the George Town Annex, starting at 7 p.m. The next day, the same Jamaican side will play the Cayman select U-15s, this time at the CIFA pitch at 4:45 p.m.

On Monday, the Jamaican U-15s will play the Cayman national U-15s in a 4:45 p.m. match at the CIFA pitch.

Also on Monday, from 10 a.m. at the CIFA field, a number of football matches will be played in competition for the Commissioner’s Cup and Law Enforcement Cup trophies.

RCIPS Sgt. Cornelius Pompey said the highlight of the finals from 6-a-side local tournaments will pit officers from the Bodden Town Police Station against the Cayman Islands Legal Department on Monday evening.

A third cup, the Challenge Cup, will be handed out to the non-law enforcement sides on Monday.

Sgt. Pompey said the Monday matches will take place in a carnival-type atmosphere that includes food and beverages, a bouncy castle and other entertainment for children and families.

“It’s a family fun day-type event,” Mr. Pompey said. “Everyone can come down for the whole day.”

“The main goal of the competition is to continue to build camaraderie and fellowship within the organization [RCIPS] and outside of it, with the wider community,” an RCIPS statement noted.