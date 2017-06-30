Construction company sues for $640,000 over work on Margaritaville resort

A local construction company has filed a lawsuit against a company connected to Seven Mile Beach’s latest resort addition, claiming $640,000 in unpaid invoices dating back to February.

The 285-room Margaritaville Beach Resort on West Bay Road opened in February, after Howard Hospitality Group (HHG) renovated the former Treasure Island resort.

In a writ of summons filed June 12, Kee’s Construction & Management contends Grand Cayman’s HHG Advisory Services failed to pay four invoices for renovation and construction work completed between February and May.

Michael Wilkings, President and COO of Howard Hospitality Group (HHG), issued the following statement:

“The lawsuit filed by Kee’s Construction & Management Ltd. is a private matter at this time. HHG Advisory Services and Howard Hospitality Group (HHG) have counsel representing us to ensure the issue is resolved in a timely manner. While we understand interest surrounding this topic, we ask for patience as the truth comes to light. While this situation is certainly disappointing, we are confident it will soon be clear neither HHG Advisory Services nor Howard Hospitality Group (HHG) are at fault in any way.”

The total cost of the Margaritaville resort project has not been stated publicly, but in May 2015, HHG said it aimed to invest US$70 million in the renovation.

The Jimmy Buffett-inspired resort was developed through a trademark agreement with Margaritaville Enterprises.

HHG is planning two other projects on Seven Mile Beach – a five-star, 450-suite resort on the long-vacant Pageant Beach site, and a 42-room boutique hotel near Lawrence Boulevard.

***Editor’s Note: This story has been amended from the original.***