NEW: Police: Woman screams for help during robbery, no one responds

A woman who had her backpack cut off during an armed robbery Thursday night in Bodden Town screamed repeatedly for help, but no one in the area came to her assistance, Royal Cayman Islands Police said.

The attack occurred on Cumber Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Police said the woman was robbed and assaulted as she arrived at her apartment by a man who was hiding near the stairwell and brandishing a knife.

“The victim struggled with her attacker who used the knife to sever the cords of the backpack and departed to the rear of the property,” the police noted in a report on the incident.

The struggle lasted several minutes, police said, while the woman “screamed repeatedly.” No one in the area came to her assistance prior to police response, RCIPS officers said, although 911 calls were made.

The victim was treated and released at hospital following the attack. The cords of her backpack were severed by the attacker, who ran off with the satchel, police said.

The suspect was described as bring about 5’5” tall, of slim build, dark brown complexion, a longish face with brown-colored hair and appeared to be in his early 30’s.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Bodden Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via a Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.