NEW: Second arrest in anti-corruption probe

A second man was arrested Friday in connection with a corruption and money laundering investigation being conducted by the Cayman Islands Anti-Corruption Commission.

The unidentified 46-year-old man who is from Prospect was taken into custody Friday morning and being held at the Fairbanks jail.

The Prospect man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering under the Proceeds of Crime Law and suspicion of ‘secret commissions’ under the Cayman Islands Anti-Corruption Law.

Anti-Corruption Commission officials said the latest arrest was made in connection with Thursday’s arrest of a 47-year-old George Town man.

The commission did not state the nature of the investigation that led to either arrest. It also did not identify the suspect who was arrested Thursday.

According to the section 21 of the Anti-Corruption Law, the offense of “secret commissions” includes an individual who gives or offers to give any advantage in return for a person doing another act in return.

The charge is akin to a bribery offense, involving a person who has authority to make a decision dishonestly receiving a benefit from someone who profits from their decision.