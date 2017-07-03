Police are searching for two men reported missing at sea. The men were last heard from on June 23.

Chadwick Bodden, 39, of Bodden Town and Edward Henricks-Hydes, 39, of West Bay, were expected to return from a boat trip to 60 Mile Bank on June 28. The two have not been heard from since they departed on June 23, police said.

Mr. Bodden is described by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service as about 5 feet, 10 inches, of stout build, and mixed race with light complexion.

Mr. Henricks-Hydes, also known as Edward Rivers, is described as 5 feet, 8 inches, of medium build, and mixed race with a light complexion.

The men’s boat is described as a 30-foot, blue canoe with a black underside and equipped with a 60-horse power Endura outboard motor.

The police service is conducting local and overseas inquiries on the case. Any tips should be directed to the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or to the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777.