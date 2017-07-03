Cayman pairs tournament draws 88 golfers

Kelli Dawson and William Koutney, with a net score of 61, won the annual Cayman Islands Golf Association pairs tournament on June 24.

Just behind the winners were Daniel Kirckonnell and Philip Wight, and Greg O’Driscoll and Andrew Linford, with a score of 62.

Winners of the low gross (without handicap) were brothers Andrew and Aaron Jarvis with a score of 66. Andrew and Aaron are part of the nine-member Cayman Junior Team who are competing in the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships in Trinidad, July 3-7.

The pairs tournament at the North Sound Golf Club, drew 88 golfers this year, a press release states.

“I think this event is particularly popular with the members because you play in a team of two, which can be made up of men, ladies or mixed,” said CIGA Secretary Emma Woodhouse. “It is a competitive tournament, but there is a little less individual pressure – it’s great fun.

“The format also showcases really well how golf is a game that can be enjoyed by all ages. The range of the competitors this year was 12 years old to 70+.”

Since it is a handicap competition, players new to the game were able to compete against international players, the press release states.

The golf association also marked the day by holding an Olympic Day Skills Challenge as part of the tournament. Winners of the closest to the pin competitions were Richard Laws and Emma Woodhouse.

