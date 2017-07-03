Cayman athletes compete in Macabbiah Games

Four athletes from Cayman are in Israel to represent the Cayman Islands in the Macabbiah Games July 4-18.

The multi-sport games, first held in 1932, are now held quadrennially. With more than 10,000 athletes from 80 countries taking part, the games are described at the third-largest sporting event in the world.

Cayman will be represented at the games for the first time, according to a press release. Doran Zimmerma will be competing in all six gymnastic events; Alex Logvinov and brothers Charles-Antoine Sokohl and Pierre-Louis Sokohl will be competing in the 1500 meter track event, and Logvinov will also be competing in the 3000m.

​The Cayman team can be followed on https://www.facebook.com/maccabicayman.