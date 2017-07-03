13 cars stolen in George Town in June

Thieves stole 13 vehicles in the George Town district during June, according to police.

Eight of the stolen vehicles have been recovered, and five remain missing. These include a light green Hyundai, registration number 113 161, which was last seen on Windsor Hill Crescent on June 6; a 1998 gray Honda Civic, registration number 126 060, last seen on Selkirk Drive on June 15; a black hatchback Honda Civic, registration number 105 279, last seen on Dorcy Drive on June 16; a 2007 blue BMW, registration number 134 163, last seen roadside in Red Bay on June 20; and a white Honda Civic Ferio, registration number 161 406, last seen on Walkers Road on June 22.

Police are urging car owners to take extra precautions when securing their vehicles.

Any suspicious activity seen around vehicles, especially at night, should be reported to police at 949-4222.