Cayman Islands athletes won a total of 25 medals at the 2017 Island Games in Gotland, Sweden, last week.

The athletes won six gold medals in athletics and one in basketball; four silver medals in athletics, four in shooting and two in swimming; as well as two bronze medals in athletics, two in shooting and four in swimming.

The islands’ basketball team claimed a hard-fought gold medal, edging out Gibraltar by just two points in the finals.

The team suffered an early loss in its first game against Gibraltar, only to come back with renewed determination, said player Samuel O’Garro.

“We lost our first game, unfortunately. I think that’s what brought us closer together. We meshed and ended up winning the entire thing. We couldn’t have done it without our coaches and the hard work of our teammates. I am so happy for us that we came out with a win and did it for Cayman,” Mr. O’Garro said shortly after landing at Owen Roberts International Airport on Sunday.

Teammate Jake Whittaker described the win as a boon for basketball and hopes more children will show interest in the sport.

“We went there with the mindset that we were going to come back with the gold and we went there and got it. We want to put basketball on the map for Cayman. It isn’t just about football or track,” Mr. Whittaker said.

Assistant coach Duran Whittaker said the win comes after six hard months of training. He said the victory is a point of national pride.

“We wanted to win this for Cayman,” the assistant coach said.

The Cayman Islands Men’s Basketball Team defeated Gibraltar, 82-80, for the gold finish. Team members are Omari Corbin, Davion Cotterell, Joshua Dikau, Jorge Ebanks, Juawon Ebanks, Niiakwei General-Vanderpuije, Adam Milburn, Samuel O’Garro, Shaad O’Garro, De’Andre Simpson, Arin Taylor and Jake Whittaker.

Swimming

Lauren Hew won two silver medals (Women’s 200m Freestyle and 50m Freestyle).

Winning bronze were Lauren Hew (200m Women’s Backstroke), Edward Weber IV (Men’s 1500m Freestyle and Men’s 400m Individual Medley), and team members Rory Barrett, Lauren Hew, Ella Plunkett and Matthew Somerville (Mixed 4x50m Freestyle Relay).

Steve Broadbelt, director of media for the Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association, said, “All swimmers performed remarkably well against a very high standard of competition. With many personal bests achieved, this young squad can return home proud representatives of Cayman Swimming.”

He added, “After all of the finals and awarding of medals – Team Cayman went for ice cream.”

Athletics

Sprinter Kemar Hyman won gold in the men’s 100m in 10.25 seconds, ahead of Joshua Allaway of Guernsey (10.55). Jamal Walton took gold in the men’s 200m in 21.55 seconds, well ahead of Tyler Johnson of Jersey (22.02). Team members Kemar Hyman, Jamal Walton, Jeavhon Jackson and Carl Morgan won gold in the men’s 4x100m Men’s Relay in 41.46.

Jamal Walton won gold in the Men’s 400m; Alexander Pascal won gold in the Men’s Javelin, and Carl Morgan won gold in the Men’s Triple Jump.

Silver medals were won by Shalysa Wray (Women’s 400m), Tahj Lewis (Men’s 800m), Denaliz Thomas (Women’s Javelin) and Carl Morgan (Men’s Long Jump).

Winning bronze were Jeavhon Jackson (Men’s 400m Hurdles) and Aijah Lewis (Women’s High Jump).

Shooting

Silver medal winners were William Campney (IPSC Standard Division), team members William Campney and Ales Cevela (IPSC Standard Division-Team and IPSC Open Division-Team), and team members Edison McLean and Andrew Schirn (Olympic Skeet Team-Open).

Bronze winners were Christopher Jackson (Automatic Ball Trap Individual-Open) and William Campney (IPSC Open Division).

For all results, visit www.islandgames2017.com/.