Clients of the Sunrise Adult Centre took to the stage recently to perform “The Sound of Music” at the Harquail Theatre.

Twenty-eight clients of the center participated in the production, with staff, caregivers, volunteers and guests making appearances at the June 21 performance.

This year’s production was chosen by secret ballot by the clients and staff, the center’s program support officer Stephanie Rattan said.

“Once the show was chosen, clients and instructors in the Functional Academics Department watched ‘The Sound of Music’ movie and rewrote, scene by scene, their own version of the show,” she said.

“Auditions were held for each role just as would be done in other theater groups. Once the adapted script was finalized and all roles were cast, rehearsals were held every day from March until show day.”

Life Skills teacher Laki Lee “managed the production so ably from the front of the stage,” said Ms. Voaden. “A large number of other staff was also integrally involved in the production, and without whom there would have been no show.”

Ms. Rattan was stage manager, and occupational therapist Philip Knowles worked alongside Patrick Lopez from the Cayman National Cultural Foundation to run the sound and lighting. Additional backstage support was provided by program manager Julie Welds-Kandler, bus warden/program assistant Diego Kelly, Functional Life Skills teacher Will Delgaty, occupational therapy assistant Andre Dixon and bus driver William Medina, a press release states.

Onstage and offstage support was provided by bus driver Javin Powery, occupational therapy assistant Aimee Gilman, bus warden/program support assistant Samantha McLaughlin and Ms. Rodgers. Costumes were managed by vocational program coordinator Suzzette Stewart, assisted by Adult Protective Services worker Donna Wilson, adaptive living specialist Brigitte Conolly and bus warden/program support assistant Marietta Williams.

Ms. Voaden thanked members of the community who volunteered their time, providing critical support. Brad Watts provided a singing voice for Jule Frazier (who played Rolf), during the song “16 going on 17.” Betty Ebanks, Laura Young, Brittani Ebanks and Keisha Solomon provided support in the dressing rooms to ensure all the quick costume changes happened without a hitch.

Jonathan Pedley climbed to 35 feet to operate the ropes which raised and lowered backdrops, projector screens, etc.

Playbills were designed and printed by Sunrise Centre receptionist Chanel Ebanks.

Cayman Prep and High School students Raeanne Stewart and Erika Scotland shared their musical talents on the violin as part of the show, accompanied on the keyboard by volunteer Nickolas DaCosta. Centre Pointe Dance Studio dancer Annabella Voaden contributed to the “chicken dance” item in the play’s competition scene.

Also at the show, artwork by the clients was displayed and on sale.

Acting Director Kimberley Voaden also presented a Sunrise Shining Star Award to assistant adaptive living specialist Twila Rodgers, as outstanding employee of the year.

“Twila has maintained exemplary standards within her program despite reduced staffing,” said Ms. Voaden.