Ninety-five Year 6 students from Sir John A. Cumber Primary School completed their time at the school last month, ready to move on to high school.

The students chose as the theme of their June 23 graduation ceremony “Step out with Confidence.”

Sir John A. Cumber Primary School graduation 2017 1 of 9

The capacity audience and some of the distinguished guests who were part of Principal Paul Samuel’s party included Attorney General Samuel Bulgin, Minister of Financial Services and Home Affairs Tara Rivers, Director of Education for the Department of Education Services, Lyneth Monteith and Deputy Chief Officer for Education Policy and Planning Cetonya Cacho.

Xavier Ebanks delivered the keynote address, relating some of his personal experiences as examples of how to step out with confidence. Mr. Ebanks is a West Bay local and a Sir John A Cumber Primary School alumnus. He started medical school at St. Matthews University in January after completing a bachelor’s degree in biomedical science and a master of science in cardiovascular medicine. Mr. Ebanks was a finalist in the young entrepreneur of the year award for his company Awe Tech Group and will be traveling to Jamaica in July to present his company’s products at the NCB Digital Innovation Challenge.

Several awards were given out on the evening, including awards for the most outstanding boys and girls. This award is given to students who have achieved and consistently maintained a high level in all the academics. This year, 17 boys and 15 girls received the awards.

Illianna Romero received the Aemrwo Morgan Scholarship Fund Award. “The recipient has to be one who embodies Aemrwo’s spirit and sense of values, exemplifies the STAR Student criteria and PYP attitudes that Aemrwo displayed; has good attendance which demonstrates commitment and dedication; has a pleasant disposition to all, has a kind and caring nature and a giving spirit and someone who demonstrates steady and consistent progress in his/her learning,” a press release states.

Ms. Monteith and Gloria Bell, the senior school improvement officer, thanked four members of staff who are retiring or leaving the system, for their contributions to the education of the children of the Cayman Islands. They are Lorna Lumsden, Dianne Varona, Courtney Perrin and Steve Coles.

Mr. Samuel, in his first school leaving address as principal of the school, reflected on the year and wished the students well as they move on to the secondary round of their educational ladder.