The 2017 Leadership Cayman class have graduated from the Chamber of Commerce program.

Leadership Cayman, which began in 2009, is a six-month program that “enables participants to acquire an in-depth view of social, economic, business, and political issues; enhance their leadership skills; and to get involved in community projects,” according to a press release from the Chamber of Commerce.

A graduation ceremony was held at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman on June 24.

For this year’s community project, the class helped transform the garden of Maple House, a residential home for children with disabilities, by introducing new plant life, installing seating areas, repairing dilapidated swing sets and installing a new jungle gym for younger visitors.

The participants also attended biweekly lectures on topics including immigration and financial services, where they met and talked with guest speakers, including industry professionals, community leaders and government officials.

“Leadership Cayman has been an incredibly rewarding experience, giving me the opportunity to learn the inner workings of Cayman,” Keith Jernigan, CEO of the Security Centre Ltd., said in the press release. “I graduated the program significantly more informed, but more importantly, I am motivated to roll my sleeves up and find ways to continue to help the country grow.”

Fellow graduate Rosie Dunsford of SteppingStones said, “Several of my colleagues past and present have been involved in the program and all told me what a wonderful experience it is, and how you develop so much on both a personal and professional level. Although I believed them, it is absolutely impossible to understand the full impact of Leadership Cayman until you experience it.”

The Chamber of Commerce announced that applications for the 2018 Leadership Cayman class are now open, and encouraged professionals interested in developing their skills and learning more about the Cayman community to apply. Prospective applicants must be at least 30 years old by Jan. 1 of the program year; be in a middle management position at the applicant’s current place of work; and have lived in the Cayman Islands for a minimum of 12 months.

“The Chamber would like to again congratulate all class members for completing and graduating the programme. Special thanks is also required for the programme director Faramarz Romer for his tireless efforts during the year,” the Chamber noted in its statement.

This year’s graduating members are: Anya Edun of Dart Real Estate; Brendan Barry of Greenlight RE Ltd.; Catherine Healy of Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Ltd.; Darren Jacotine of Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd.; David Watt of KPMG; Exie Tomlinson-Panton of the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands; Gemma Tighe of CML Offshore Recruitment; Gianna Bryan of Cayman National Corporation; Janette Goodman of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman; Jonathan Roney of Intertrust (Cayman) Ltd.; Jyoti Choi of Delta Group Ltd.; Kara Coe of Government Information Service; Keith Jernigan of The Security Centre Ltd.; Melanie Ebanks-Jackson of Accounting Concepts Ltd.; Michael Treacy of Bould Consulting Ltd.; Nathan Smith of 60 Degrees Group SEZC Ltd.; Nicholas McLean of the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands; Omari Corbin of RBC Royal Bank (Cayman) Ltd.; Osbert Francis of the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands; Prasana of Walkers; Rachael Gaunt of Department of Education; Rosie Dunsford of SteppingStones; Roz Griffiths of Chatterbox Ltd.; and Sasha Rochester of the Office of the Auditor General.