Leshawn Forrester was charged with a third crime Thursday in connection with a late-night incident in June, when he allegedly drove through a police roadblock.

Forrester, who was previously charged with dangerous driving and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an offense, was charged Thursday with causing harassment, alarm or distress.

All of those matters will be adjudicated in Grand Court.

Forrester allegedly approached a police roadblock near Public Beach on Seven Mile Beach in a dark-colored Honda and then led police on a high-speed chase. When the car finally stopped, two passengers got out and ran; one was observed to be carrying a weapon.

Forrester was apprehended behind the driver’s seat of the car that evening and has been in custody for the past month. He allegedly made veiled threats toward a named police officer shortly after being arrested, and that appears to be the source of the latest charge levied against him.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats informed Forrester on Thursday that he has the right to jury trial and the right to apply for bail at Grand Court. The defendant is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.