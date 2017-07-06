Some crew members of the RFA Mounts Bay landing ship, background, right, arrive in the George Town harbor Thursday morning.

On Friday, the ship’s flight crew will take part in a flyover with the RCIPS helicopter at the airport, and its military personnel will conduct training exercises with the Cayman Islands Fire Services at the cruise port and visit Northward Prison.

On Friday and Saturday, they will also conduct a military exercise at Governors Beach to test the Royal Navy’s disaster recovery response. – PHOTO: TANEOS RAMSAY