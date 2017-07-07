It is hard to miss Divetech’s boat, Atatude, cruising along Cayman’s coast. In contrast to the usual white vessels out on the water, this one is painted a brilliant shade of fuchsia.

The bright pink boat will once again be the center of attention on July 15, as Cayman celebrates PADI Women’s Dive Day. This global initiative has been gaining momentum since launching in 2015; last year more than 700 events were held in 77 countries, from high tea on the high seas to shark dives and coral reef cleanups.

The aim is to champion, strengthen and support the female dive community through a day of underwater adventure and camaraderie, while helping close the gender gap in the diving community.

Divetech, the West Bay dive operator, is set to mark the occasion by inviting any certified women divers to take part in a two-tank boat scuba dive. Led by an all-female crew, the group will explore a deep ocean wall and a shallow reef.

Cancer Society

All proceeds will be donated to the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, with a representative from the charity on board to talk about its cause. Joanna Mikutowicz, managing partner at Divetech, explained why the dive operator is fundraising for the Cancer Society this year: “I am a cancer survivor, so contributing to any cause that helps fight cancer is very important to me. I also know so many people that have been or currently are being affected by this disease, whether it’s themselves, a family member or friend. I want to help them in every way possible.”

Divetech’s outing will follow another two-tank women’s dive organized by Sunset House on the Saturday morning to benefit the Cayman Islands Crisis Center, which helps victims of domestic violence.

On Women’s Dive Day, similar events will be held at PADI dive shops and centers all over the world. The date also encourages greater recognition of women’s contributions to diving throughout history, such as legendary oceanographer and National Geographic explorer-in-residence, Sylvia Earle, and shark expert Valerie Taylor, who was one of the first to film a Great White underwater and in part inspired Stephen Spielberg’s “Jaws.”

Lobster Pot Dive Center

The Lobster Pot Dive Center is also getting in on the act, with a pre-dawn snorkel excursion to Stingray City and a three-tank dive trip running from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The latter includes a light lunch and a charity donation to the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre. For rates, more information and to book, you can email [email protected] or call 946-8685.

Book early

Divetech’s Atatude can accommodate 16 divers for the trip, so interested parties should book their spot in advance. It departs at 12:30 p.m. from the Divetech center on North West Point Road, returning at 5 p.m.

“Last year we all had a blast,” Mikutowicz said, adding that the dive will conclude with “some bubbles and nibbles” on the boat. “It’s a great way to spend your afternoon underwater, with a bunch of amazing women to help out a great cause – celebrating all the women out there doing incredible things, not only in the diving industry, but also in the wider world.”

For information, see www.divetech.com/wdd2017 or www.padi.com/women-dive.