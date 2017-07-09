Nathan McCoy

Cayman’s women’s netball team took on Canada in a three-game test series over the past few days.

The Cayman Islands Netball Association hosted the International Netball Federation’s 26th ranked Canadian National team in the series.

Following an opening ceremony Thursday night, the first game took place at Clifton Hunter High School, where Canada beat Cayman 54-36.

Cayman took on Canada again on Friday and Saturday. In the second match, on Friday, Cayman lost 43-38 in front of a sold-out crowd at the Clifton Hunter gymnasium.

On Saturday, the teams went head to head for the last time. The first net of the game was scored by team Cayman. From there, the first quarter of the game was neck and neck. Both teams passed, received and rebounded very well.

Team Canada just barely pulled ahead in the first quarter, ending 7-6. In the second quarter, Canada was in driver’s seat, scoring 16 points. Team Cayman tried furiously to keep Canada from scoring, but Canada pulled ahead and the second quarter ended 23-12.

In the third quarter, team Cayman came out fighting, playing with intensity and speed, trying to come back from the deficit. Canada came out fighting equally as hard and the third quarter ended 34-24 to Canada. Cayman outscored Canada in the third quarter, 11-12, but in the fourth and final quarter, Canada again took control and finished the final game of the series with a winning score of 49-30.

Canada won the series 3-0.