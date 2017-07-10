Jaron Calvin Solomon, 28, appeared in Summary Court on Monday, charged with attempted murder and eight other offenses arising from an alleged stabbing at an East End business last Thursday.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats remanded him in custody until Friday, July 14, when he is to appear in Grand Court.

Defense attorney Jonathon Hughes and Crown counsel Neil Kumar agreed that several of the charges against Solomon could be dealt with only in the higher court. They include the attempted murder charge, details of which allege that Solomon attempted to kill a named female. He is also charged with causing her grievous bodily harm with intent to cause such harm.

There are two common assault charges relating to allegations that Solomon hit one person at the premises with a stick and punched another man.

Solomon is also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to another person at the premises.

Other charges include damage to property, relating to a broken window; a threat to kill; causing fear or provocation of violence; and carrying an offensive weapon, namely a knife.

A 10th charge of defilement relates to an unspecified time in 2014 and alleges unlawful carnal knowledge of a girl under the age of 16.