After the first three rounds of the Tradeview Markets Corporate Summer Touch Rugby League 2017, teams are beginning to organize their game plans and lay down a marker for the season, organizers said in a press release.

In the Premier League, the only two teams still undefeated are Delta and last year’s Champions Genesis. Both play a high-tempo, high-energy game with try scoring options all over the field. Genesis may have lost Neil Montgomery but have recruited well, adding some young players.

Kalo Advisors are a new name to Summer Touch but have already had a win.

The Invitational Division has newly promoted Collas Crill as the only undefeated team. MUFG Investor Services seem to have all the attacking flair with a “tries scored” total nearly double that of their nearest opponent with 44 scored. Fund Fiduciaries Partners U-16, drawn from the squad of last year’s Social Division Champions, have also started well.

In the Recreational Division, the Cayman Turtles U-14, with players drawn from the Cayman Junior Rugby program, are quickly gelling into a fearsome force, the press release states.

DMS and Island Heritage are also undefeated, organizers noted.

Howard Byrne from AON Advisors lures the EY defense to pass off to his son Tommy Byrne to score a try.
