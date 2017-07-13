After the first three rounds of the Tradeview Markets Corporate Summer Touch Rugby League 2017, teams are beginning to organize their game plans and lay down a marker for the season, organizers said in a press release.

In the Premier League, the only two teams still undefeated are Delta and last year’s Champions Genesis. Both play a high-tempo, high-energy game with try scoring options all over the field. Genesis may have lost Neil Montgomery but have recruited well, adding some young players.

Kalo Advisors are a new name to Summer Touch but have already had a win.

The Invitational Division has newly promoted Collas Crill as the only undefeated team. MUFG Investor Services seem to have all the attacking flair with a “tries scored” total nearly double that of their nearest opponent with 44 scored. Fund Fiduciaries Partners U-16, drawn from the squad of last year’s Social Division Champions, have also started well.

In the Recreational Division, the Cayman Turtles U-14, with players drawn from the Cayman Junior Rugby program, are quickly gelling into a fearsome force, the press release states.

DMS and Island Heritage are also undefeated, organizers noted.