The National Roads Authority has advised that the west-bound lane of the roundabout by King’s Gym on Crewe Road will be closed Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drivers heading west will still be able to access the Linford Pierson Highway via the roundabout.

The east-bound lane will remain open.

“The closure is to allow roadworks to take place along Crewe Road,” according to the notification from the NRA.