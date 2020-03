Ongoing work at the airfield at Owen Roberts International Airport are again requiring the night-time road closure of a section of Crewe Road, police said.

The closure on the portion of the road west of the airport runway began Monday night and is set to continue between 10pm and 4am until Friday, 6 March. The section also closed for several nights last month.

During these times, Crewe Road will be closed between the roundabouts at Smith Road and Printer Way.