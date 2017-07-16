Camana Bay security warning for parents

Security chiefs at Camana Bay are warning parents not to leave their children unattended in the town center late at night amid safety concerns.

Derek Haines, head of security for the Dart group, said large groups of youths, some as young as 12, were frequently roaming the area during the evenings, sometimes getting into trouble or causing a noise nuisance.

“We are getting large groups of youngsters here at 11-midnight and we have to call the parents to collect them,” he said. “My security officers are excellent but they are not baby sitters. We want parents to be responsible and make sure they know where their children are.”

Once the cinema closes at night, he said, there is very little for teenagers to do in Camana Bay.

“They are under age, so they can’t go for a drink,” Mr. Haines said. “I don’t think it’s healthy for youngsters of that age to be wandering around at that time of night.”

So far, he said, there had been a few flare-ups involving teenagers from rival schools or different parts of the island, but no major incidents.

“There have been a few confrontations, nothing serious – mostly what I would call, handbags at five paces, but we are keen to nip it in the bud.”

Mr. Haines said the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy outside a Burger King on West Bay Road had raised additional concerns.

“We know that sort of thing can happen anywhere,” he said. “Camana Bay is a safe destination but it is a public space and we want to have that partnership with the community to make sure it stays that way.”

Camana Bay is increasing its security staffing on evenings in the weekend and is warning parents that children under 18 should not be left unaccompanied after 10 p.m. A letter was sent to tenants last week reinforcing the message.

“We will continue to have a zero-tolerance policy for unlawful behaviour. Our security team and members of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service do a great job patrolling the Town Centre to ensure the safety of all who live, work and play here. That diligence prevents incidents that could negatively impact the enjoyment of the Town Centre’s facilities, services and events,” it stated.