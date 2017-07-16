A nonprofit organization whose members walk and run to raise money for charities has donated $4,000 to the Cayman Islands Red Cross.

Wind of Hope leader Paul Williams presented Red Cross volunteer and Resources Manager Samantha White-Smith with the donation, which was raised during the Wind of Hope 5K Walk/Run on June 11.

Ms. White-Smith thanked the group for their donation and said the money will go toward helping the most vulnerable members of society.

Mr. Williams said the nonprofit’s goal is to assist local charities. Two years ago they assisted The Pines retirement home. The Cayman Islands Red Cross was founded in 1961 by Ethel Cook-Bodden. The main community programs of the CIRC are disaster management, first aid and aquatics, child protection and sexuality education, and the Thrift Shop community outreach.

The Red Cross also runs a training and development program to ensure that volunteers are adequately prepared to carry out the organization’s work in the community.