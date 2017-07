Female divers make heart signs as they pose underwater off West Bay as part of a fundraiser during Women’s Dive Day on Saturday. The divers headed out on Divetech’s pink boat to help raise funds for the Cayman Islands Cancer Society. All the proceeds of the two-tank dive went to the charity, along with a $200 donation from Divetech, bringing the total raised to $1,000. – PHOTO: TONY LAND, DIVETECH

3 0