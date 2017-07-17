Police still looking for owners of stolen items

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported that 25 people viewed a cache of recovered stolen goods Sunday, with owners claiming three items.

Several other people have contacted police to notify them that they were unable to make Sunday’s viewing.

The items, all recovered in a police raid last month, included several laptops, tablets, televisions, watches and mobile phones among other types of electronic equipment. All of those items were displayed to the public in Amerigo House in Elizabethan Square.

No items were returned on Sunday, but people were invited to view the recovered equipment and show proof of purchase or ownership. Jodi-Ann Powery, a police media officer, said people with serial numbers or passwords capable of unlocking the equipment could apply to collect their items.

The stolen property, all recovered from the home of a man who has been charged with two cases of handling stolen goods, will remain in the hands of the police for the next few weeks. Many of the recovered items were kept in plastic and had been logged as evidence in that pending case.

Police also recovered cable modems, turntables, stereo equipment, speakers and power tools. The recovered items filled several tables and parts of the floor at the room at Amerigo House, and the police are still hoping to match them to their owners.