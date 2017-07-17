Registration opens for Stroke & Stride

The Cayman Islands Triathlon Association’s Stroke & Stride swim and run, presented by Ogier, includes a series of three races on Aug. 2, 9 and 16, starting at 5:45 p.m. at Eden Rock dive center.

The series is designed to encourage athletes of all abilities to take part, a press release states.

The event starts with a sea swim, which increases each week from 400 meters to 600m to 800m, followed by a 2-mile run from Eden Rock. Individuals or teams have the option to register for one, two or all three races.

Entry fees for individuals are $15 per race or $35 for all three. Entry fees for teams are $25 per race or $60 for the series. Participants must be members of the Cayman Islands Triathlon Association. Membership costs $15 annually and is available at registration. Minimum age on race day is 13 years; those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Commemorative T-shirts are available for the first 200 people to register.

After the final race on Aug. 16 there will be an awards banquet and buffet for all participants provided by Bar Crudo, with presentations for the top three males, females and teams, as well as spot prizes.

To register, visit www.caymanactive.com/registration. There will be no registration on race day. For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.triathlon.ky.