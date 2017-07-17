In preparation for the Caribbean Football Union Under-20 World Cup playoffs, scheduled for July/August 2018, the following 50 players have been selected for training as the Cayman Islands Men’s U-20 national football squad:

Albertini Holness, Callhan Studenhofft, Zion Coe, Shawn Scott (Cayman Brac), Jelani Campbell, Jose La Rosa-Ebanks, Devonte Morejon, D’Andre Rowe, Oladapo Bailey, Rohelio Wright, Ricardo Wright, Francisco Murillo-Johnson, Javier Ardilla, Jabari Campbell, Daniel Manderson, Jalen Walters, Ackeem Hyde, Eric Wilson Jr., Andre Alexander, Andrew Alexander, Maikel Ebanks, Ricardo Damasso, Nicholas Chung, Rico Bodden, Trey Ebanks, Navaro Pearson, Kion Parchmont, Kareem Foster, Jayden Downey, Alexander Clarke-Ramirez, Bryan Ramoon, Sullivan Zelaya, Gonzalo McLaughlin Jr., Jamar Frederick, Kailian Miller, Dominic Owens, Cody Ebanks, Jerome Lawson, Shakur Silburn, Tyrese Berry, Kaled Giron, Shaquille Roberts, Adebayo Oremule, Jiffon Robinson, Louis Gordon (overseas), Kameron Mendez (overseas), Corey Mellaneo (overseas), Winston Wood (overseas), Leighton Thomas (overseas) and Kray Foster (overseas).

Over the course of a year, the squad will be reduced to 35 players, a press release states. CFU, CONCACAF and FIFA regulations allow only 18 to 25 registered players per tournament, so competition for a place on the national squad will be fierce.

The U-20 National Team coaching staff includes Ernie “Gillie” Seymour (head coach), Ken Downey (assistant coach), Antwan Seymour (assistant coach/manager), Luis Morejon (goalkeeper coach) and Andrew Holness (equipment manager).

Training takes place every Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the Annex field in George Town.

The nucleus of this U-20 national squad has been together since 2011, participating in several local and overseas tournaments and camps in preparation for the various Youth World Cup competitions.

As the U-15 National Team in 2015, they finished third in the CFU U-15 Boys Championships in St. Maarten, and as a U-17 National Team, they finished runners-up to reigning U-17 Caribbean champion Haiti in the CFU World Cup playoffs Group 2 qualifiers in August 2016.

Assistant coach/manager Antwan Seymour said, “For far too long, the Cayman Islands has only ‘participated’ in several international competitions. We now want to win, and we are slowly but surely changing the mindset with these players, and through our performances in the Under-15 championships in 2015 and the recent CFU Under-17 World Cup playoffs in 2016 proves that the hard work is paying off.

“We anticipate ‘raising the bar’ in the CFU Under-20 World Cup playoffs in 2018 and setting a precedent for future youth national teams to follow.”

Players who are unable to attend the scheduled training sessions in July and August due to injury or those players who are or will be on summer vacation, must contact Antwan Seymour at [email protected] or call 925-7407. Players who are not interested in being a part of the Men’s U-20 national football squad or those players who do not make contact with coach Seymour by Friday, Aug. 4, will be removed from the list.