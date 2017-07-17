Academy Sports Club takes 96 players to Schwan’s USA Cup

Academy Sports Club players from six teams have traveled to Blaine, Minnesota, to participate in the 33rd annual Schwan’s USA Cup youth soccer tournament from July 14-22.

The 96 players are in the club’s U-10, U-12, U-13, U-15 and U-17 teams, and for the first time, the U-12 girls team. The club chartered a Cayman Airways plane to facilitate the large numbers on what is the biggest trip it has undertaken to date.

“Every year, we see how we can involve more and more of the club in trips and tournaments like the USA Cup,” said Paul Byles, Academy’s U-13/U-15 boys head coach.

“This year, we are extremely excited to be able to bring more players than ever before, and particularly excited to include our girls team as part of our efforts to further develop Academy’s girls training program.”

He also thanked Cayman Airways for its support in organizing a charter plane for the team.

The club has attended the Cup six times in the past as part of its annual tradition of participating in an international tournament. Over the six years, Academy has won champion trophies at the U-10, U-11, U-12 and U-13 age levels, a press release states. Last year, the club brought home one quarterfinalist position, two semifinalist spots, and one champion trophy.

“As a club, we always look forward to attending the Schwan’s USA Cup,” said Virgil Seymour, Academy head coach. “We can always count on competing against a very high caliber of players, allowing the Academy footballers to challenge themselves and improve on their skills.”

This year’s Schwan’s USA Cup will feature 1,168 teams from 15 countries, 17 states, and five Canadian provinces. The tournament is held at the 54-field National Sports Center, which is certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s largest football complex.

Academy invites the community to follow their efforts at the USA Cup on Facebook (www.facebook.com/academysportsclub) and Instagram (@academy_sports_club).