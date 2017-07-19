Sixty schoolchildren in 12 public and private schools have received a total of $15,000 to cover mainly lunches and uniforms in the 2017/18 academic year.

The funding was made possible through the efforts of a number of collaborating Adventist congregations’ community services departments.

In 2016, $8,000 was distributed among 43 students.

This year, the money was raised at a fish fry at the George Town Adventist Church on the May 16 Discovery Day holiday. The event was spearheaded by the church’s Community Services Department and included sister churches’ community services leaders and volunteers.

“This partnership to provide funding for students with barriers to their educational progress is greatly appreciated,” said Lyneth Monteith, director of the Department of Education Services. “I thank the Adventist community services departments for yet another generous contribution.”

The money was presented to school principals who will administer the funds at the rate of $250 for each selected child. Eighty percent of parents who are being assisted asked that the funds be applied to lunch for their children.