Sixty-nine Adventist youths arrived in the Cayman Islands on Monday aboard the Carnival Glory cruise ship on a one-day community service initiative after spending four days in Miami on a similar venture.

In Cayman, the youths were divided into three working parties, one of which went to Cayman Academy, where they painted classrooms and an outdoor children’s play set, and reorganized a storeroom. Another group, headed by six registered nurses and two nursing assistants, checked blood pressure and assessed blood sugar levels for people in the plaza adjoining the Royal Bank of Canada’s parking lot. The third group assisted with Vacation Bible School at the Savannah Adventist Church.

“It was a great privilege to team up with the young people in assisting with arrangements for the various projects they engaged in while here in Cayman,” said Pastor Vaughan Henry, Adventist youth minister, who hosted the group.

The pastor and Merle Watkins, assistant youth director, welcomed the group and transported the youths to the various locations.

“It was a very special moment and we thank them for their service and their generosity,” Pastor Henry said.

Before arriving in Cayman, the group cleaned and painted facilities at the Greater Miami Adventist Academy. At another Adventist high school, Miami Union Academy, they removed old carpeting and cleaned. The Miami Rescue Mission, a nonprofit that helps the homeless, received 1,000 care packages for distribution.

The young people were led by Pastor Vincent A. David, youth minister for the North Caribbean Conference.

The North Caribbean Conference, headquartered in St. Croix, includes Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, Saba and St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten. The conference has 15,521 members organized as 31 churches and four companies.

The outreach initiative is in line with the global Adventist youth ministry’s focus on combining the themes of salvation and service, Pastor David said.

Their next ports of call for the group are Honduras, Belize, and Mexico.