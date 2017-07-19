Cruise ship passengers got a taste of sweet pan music mixed in with some spicy jerk chicken as members of Pan ‘n’ Riddim staged a fundraiser on Cardinall Avenue on Wednesday.

The group was raising money for a trip to Canada to compete in the Pan Alive competition from July 27 to Aug. 10.

Band founder Michael Lemay led the group in a mixture of calypso and soca tunes. Tourists clapped and tapped their feet to the music before inquiring about the meats roasting on the fire. The event also featured local food and drinks.

Last year the group placed second in the contest; this year they hope to bring home the winners’ title.

Vendors from Caymans’s business community joined the group in their fundraising efforts. Carmalee Watson, who sells handmade sandals, said part of the proceeds from the day would be donated to the group.

Every summer, Toronto features calypso, steel pan and elaborate masquerade costumes during the Scotiabank Caribana Festival, which reportedly attracts more than a million people annually.