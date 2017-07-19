Twenty-five men who were acknowledged and nominated by their family members have won prizes as part of a Father’s Day competition run by the Family Resource Centre.

The grand prize winner in the “Be a Dad Daily” challenge, Orvin Campbell, won a $250 Camana Bay gift voucher. Noel Jackson won a Salty’s Gift certificate, Rudresh Chandrashekar won a Rubis gas voucher and Paul Parker and Donnie Dixon both won Casanova restaurant vouchers. Winners and their families received prizes at the Family Resource Centre.

“Society is often guilty of underestimating and undervaluing the role of good fathers,” said Charmaine Miller, the center’s program coordinator.

She said the Be a Dad Daily campaign is just one way of acknowledging the powerful and enduring influence fathers have on children.

“Numerous studies show that those who have been cared for by fathers are usually more confident and more emotionally stable as adults,” Ms. Miller said.

Several entries also included pictures showing how fathers contributed to the well-being of their children.

Tying in the annual contest with last month’s Father’s Day, the center asked children across the Cayman Islands to write in and share anecdotes about how their father is there for them daily. Entries were emailed or posted onto the FRC’s Facebook page using the #beadaddaily hashtag.

Other vouchers were donated by Winners Circle, Auto Spa, A. L. Thompson, Automotive Art and ManCave.