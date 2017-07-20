Two empty mobile units outside George Town Primary School are being relocated to the Lighthouse School where they will be transformed into classrooms for vocational courses.

The two units were installed as makeshift changing rooms for recent international youth soccer tournaments but had fallen into disrepair.

The decision to move them came as a surprise to a karate coach, who had set up a neighborhood coaching program in one of the units.

Harold Davis, sensei of Shotokan karate and part of the national Cayman Islands Karate Association, said he repaired some of the damage at one of the units, painted the building and installed mats and equipment and had been running coaching classes there. Between 10 and 12 children had been taking part in the karate classes.

Mr. Davis said he did not have planning permission or authority to use the buildings, but said he felt he was improving the neighborhood and helping find something for kids to do.

“It was being used for drugs and for people just hanging about, he said. “I didn’t think it would be a problem because I was turning a negative into a positive.”

He urged the government to find a new space for his club.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Education said, “The modular units were previously placed there by the Ministry of Sports to be used as changing rooms by CIFA for the CONCACAF tournaments. They are now being disassembled to be relocated to the Lighthouse School. The modulars will become self-contained classrooms outfitted with ramps and bathrooms for the benefit of the students.”

The Lighthouse School plans to hold vocational classes for older students in the relocated modulars.