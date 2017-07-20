If you do not already own a boat, chances are you’ve daydreamed about the idea. Weekends in Cayman are, after all, just made for zipping across turquoise waters to Rum Point and bobbing on the sandbar with the wind ruffling your hair.

July 29 sees the return of a major highlight in Cayman’s nautical calendar: the Harbour House Marina Boat Show. Now in its 13th year, the show is a key opportunity for aspiring buyers to size up their options and chat with the experts, not to mention any existing boaters who wish to check out the latest models or opt for an upgrade.

A range of yacht, skiff and power boats will be on display, from compact 17-footers to roomier 27-footers, with big discounts on vessels and chandlery alike. The show’s inventory features Boston Whaler and Sea Ray crafts, while reps from these top manufacturers will be on hand to give advice and answer questions from would-be buyers.

You will find Harbour House at the end of Marina Drive in Prospect, where the show runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., so there’s plenty of time to swing by throughout the day.

Most budgets and tastes are likely to find something up their street, as prices range from $5,000 for a pre-owned vessel up to $175,000 for their most state-of-the-art yacht.

“There will be special deals on Boston Whaler and Sea Ray for that day only,” says Al Parsons, Harbour House’s assistant general manager of boat sales. He adds that new to this year’s show, they will be offering service package deals to tempt buyers: “We have packages that include mechanical and dockside services along with the purchase of the boat.” In some cases, that entails $6,000 worth of servicing.

For those lucky enough to already own the boat of their dreams, the event also promises great deals on equipment. Chances are Harbour House’s 8,000-square-foot chandlery, will stock whatever a yacht or skiff could possibly require – perhaps a new GPS, rigging, kayaks or simply some cleaning products.

Besides the boats, this year’s show will be further buoyed by a barbecue, Caybrew refreshments and live outdoor radio station broadcasts, making this a day out for the whole family. Harbour House also has a number of giveaways up its sleeve – including a $1,000 gift certificate – that attendees stand a chance of winning.

It’s a fine way to soak up Cayman’s maritime lifestyle, whether you are just dipping a toe, or a fully submerged sea dog. In the words of Kenneth Grahame, author of “The Wind in The Willows”: “There’s nothing – absolutely nothing – half so much worth doing as messing about in boats.”